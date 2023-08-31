Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Lisa Ann Sawyer
Lisa Ann Sawyer(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 31, that it is looking for 53-year-old Lisa Ann Sawyer.

According to the announcement, Sawyer was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the area of Sand Hills Drive. She may be wearing white walking shoes and carrying a purse or backpack.

Police describe Sawyer as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with blonde hair.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Sawyer. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600.

