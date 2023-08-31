Senior Connect
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.

WECT viewer Mark Todd submitted this video, saying it was taken by an alligator with Todd's Ring camera in its mouth.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd(Submitted to WECT by Mark Todd)

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - While many in southeastern North Carolina prepared for storm impacts during Tropical Storm Idalia, one viewer spotted a surprise guest near his home.

Video and photos submitted to WECT by Mark Todd show an alligator he saw and the footage it took while carrying his Ring camera in its mouth, according to Todd.

He says he was on his back deck when the 7-foot gator arrived on Wednesday evening.

“Every time I tried to get a pic of him he would jump back in the water. So before I went to bed at about 4:30am I put the ring camera on the bottom step to try and get a video of the gator coming out of the water,” Todd said in an email to WECT.

“This morning when I woke up I was outside to see if all the trees survived and if I had any damage. I noticed the camera was gone. I looked around to see if the wind had blown it down. Couldn’t find it so I checked the app to see if what ever happened was caught on video.

“At 5:51 am I saw that the gator had grabbed the camera and took it in the water.”

He says he’s had gators steal other items in the past, including watermelons and a spotlight with batteries.

An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd(Submitted to WECT by Mark Todd)
Submit photos or video to WECT via See it, Snap it, send it!

