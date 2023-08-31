Two juveniles injured in shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Fayetteville.

At 12:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Plum Street to a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

