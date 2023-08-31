Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two juveniles injured in shooting in Fayetteville

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Fayetteville.
At 12:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 300 block of...
At 12:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Plum Street to a report of a shooting that had just occurred.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Delaney Eyermann
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Fayetteville.

At 12:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Plum Street to a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
(MGN)
Tornado warnings issued for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening Aug. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast: stormy Idalia to depart Cape Fear Region
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.
Brian Carlton Dyckma
Man accused of selling fentanyl pills that mimic appearance of prescription medication in Bladenboro area

Latest News

Outage Map during Tropical Storm Idalia
Over 6,000 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Crews worked Thursday to get the set all setup for ESPN's College GameDay show to operate from...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Road closures in southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
A portion of the roof of a Brunswick County veterinary office was destroyed as Tropical Storm...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse