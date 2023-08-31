Senior Connect
Second tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE GROVE & BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service of Wilmington confirmed that tornados touched down in Myrtle Grove and Leland on Wednesday night.

According to a public information statement, one tornado landed near Clarendon Plantation Road along NC Highway 133A. Teams with NWS found numerous oak and pine trees down in a heavily wooded area just north of the road, though no structures were impacted.

This tornado in Winnabow lasted for one minute from 7:25 p.m. to 7:26 p.m. with peak winds estimated to be 115 mph.

“A waterspout spawned by Tropical Storm Idalia came ashore and became a tornado near Tidalwalk Drive and lifted near Country Place Road in southern New Hanover County,” NWS wrote in a public information statement.

The Myrtle Grove tornado’s peak winds were estimated as 100 mph with a path length of 1.5 miles and a path width of thirty yards that lasted from 7:31 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

According to an NWS Storm Survey, numerous oak trees and pine trees snapped or uprooted along the tornado’s path when a tree fell on a storage shed.

One home reportedly also had a piece of aluminum cornice pulled away from the home.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

