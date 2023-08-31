Senior Connect
Road closures in Southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding

Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several roads on Wednesday night are now flooded/closed during Tropical Storm Idalia.

The following roads have been impacted due to the storm:

  • Myrtle Grove Rd. near the intersection of Golden Rd.
  • Pine Lake Rd. in Boiling Spring Lakes
  • Fifty Lakes at Morning Side
  • E. BSL Rd at Bridges
  • Goldsboro Rd at Charleston, Carolina, and Cougar Rd
  • George II Hwy at the Mitch Prince Bridge
  • W. Moore Street and Yacht Basin Dr.
  • Richmond Street in Ocean Isle Beach
  • Sunset Beach Bridge closed
  • New River Inlet Rd. by Sea Gull Lane in North Topsail Beach

You can monitor the storm through WECT’s First Alerts here.

Authorities urge community to keep safe as Idalia approaches
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
Tornado warnings issued for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties

