Road closures in Southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several roads on Wednesday night are now flooded/closed during Tropical Storm Idalia.
The following roads have been impacted due to the storm:
- Myrtle Grove Rd. near the intersection of Golden Rd.
- Pine Lake Rd. in Boiling Spring Lakes
- Fifty Lakes at Morning Side
- E. BSL Rd at Bridges
- Goldsboro Rd at Charleston, Carolina, and Cougar Rd
- George II Hwy at the Mitch Prince Bridge
- W. Moore Street and Yacht Basin Dr.
- Richmond Street in Ocean Isle Beach
- Sunset Beach Bridge closed
- New River Inlet Rd. by Sea Gull Lane in North Topsail Beach
