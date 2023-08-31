Road closures in Southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several roads on Wednesday night are now flooded/closed during Tropical Storm Idalia.

The following roads have been impacted due to the storm:

Myrtle Grove Rd. near the intersection of Golden Rd.

Pine Lake Rd. in Boiling Spring Lakes

Fifty Lakes at Morning Side

E. BSL Rd at Bridges

Goldsboro Rd at Charleston, Carolina, and Cougar Rd

George II Hwy at the Mitch Prince Bridge

W. Moore Street and Yacht Basin Dr.

Richmond Street in Ocean Isle Beach

Sunset Beach Bridge closed

New River Inlet Rd. by Sea Gull Lane in North Topsail Beach

You can monitor the storm through WECT’s First Alerts here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.