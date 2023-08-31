Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pest control business connected to dead birds in Wrightsville Beach pays $1,600 in settlement with state

A bird at Wrightsville Beach
A bird at Wrightsville Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee announced several settlements on Thursday, including one with a business in New Hanover County.

Angus Trott agreed to pay $1,600 for failing to supervise the structural pest control work performed by his business Port City Pest. Trott is a structural pest control licensee for the business.

“Bait trays and bait for the control of pigeons were improperly placed in a location that was accessible to the public and children,” the state announcement says.

The state began an investigation into Port City Pest earlier this year after people began to notice dead birds in Wrightsville Beach near where the bait was placed.

Previously: State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach

Per the NCSPCC, the other agreements were in the following counties:

  • “(Edgecombe) Jonathan Anderson, a structural pest control licensee for Xterminator Pest Control in Tarboro, agreed to pay $1,200 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Gaston) Jon Neigenfind, a structural pest control licensee for Horizon Pest Management in Kings Mountain, agreed to pay $1,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without having a valid license and failure to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Guilford) Chandler Banks, a structural pest control licensee for Royal T Pest Control in High Point, agreed to pay $600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Guilford) Chase Hazelwood, a structural pest control licensee for Go-Forth Pest Control in Greensboro, agreed to pay $800 for failing to supervise a technician in the below related Vannoy case in Guilford County.
  • (Guilford) Jarrod Vannoy, who works for Go-Forth Pest Control in Greensboro, agreed to pay $800 for applying a termiticide in an inappropriate manner that led to runoff 170 feet away from the structure.
  • (Mecklenburg) Caleb Maggi, a structural pest control licensee for Grey Wolf Pest Control in Matthews, agreed to pay $1,600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Mecklenburg) Chris Mehalic, a structural pest control licensee for Truly Nolen in Charlotte, agreed to pay $6,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Polk) Leland Jacob Worley, a structural pest control licensee for Recon Pest Control in Tryon, agreed to pay $2,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.
  • (Richmond) Gregory Brown, a structural pest control licensee for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $1,600 for the violations in the below related Moates case and for failing to supervise the structural pest control performed by the business.
  • (Richmond) Kenneth Moates, who works for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $800 for performing a termite treatment that did not meet minimum treatment requirements and emptying excess pesticides into a mulch bed.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
(MGN)
Tornado warnings end for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening Aug. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Idalia departing with a pleasant Labor Day in its wake
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.

Latest News

Despite the rainy skies, surfers flocked to the beaches ahead of the brunt of the storm, to...
Surfers take advantage of dangerous rip currents, high tides of Idalia
Dogs and their owners got to ride the waves on Saturday during the eighth annual Surf Dog...
Carolina Beach hosts eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night