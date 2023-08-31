Pest control business connected to dead birds in Wrightsville Beach pays $1,600 in settlement with state

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee announced several settlements on Thursday, including one with a business in New Hanover County.

Angus Trott agreed to pay $1,600 for failing to supervise the structural pest control work performed by his business Port City Pest. Trott is a structural pest control licensee for the business.

“Bait trays and bait for the control of pigeons were improperly placed in a location that was accessible to the public and children,” the state announcement says.

The state began an investigation into Port City Pest earlier this year after people began to notice dead birds in Wrightsville Beach near where the bait was placed.

Per the NCSPCC, the other agreements were in the following counties:

“(Edgecombe) Jonathan Anderson, a structural pest control licensee for Xterminator Pest Control in Tarboro, agreed to pay $1,200 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Gaston) Jon Neigenfind, a structural pest control licensee for Horizon Pest Management in Kings Mountain, agreed to pay $1,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without having a valid license and failure to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Guilford) Chandler Banks, a structural pest control licensee for Royal T Pest Control in High Point, agreed to pay $600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Guilford) Chase Hazelwood, a structural pest control licensee for Go-Forth Pest Control in Greensboro, agreed to pay $800 for failing to supervise a technician in the below related Vannoy case in Guilford County.

(Guilford) Jarrod Vannoy, who works for Go-Forth Pest Control in Greensboro, agreed to pay $800 for applying a termiticide in an inappropriate manner that led to runoff 170 feet away from the structure.

(Mecklenburg) Caleb Maggi, a structural pest control licensee for Grey Wolf Pest Control in Matthews, agreed to pay $1,600 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Mecklenburg) Chris Mehalic, a structural pest control licensee for Truly Nolen in Charlotte, agreed to pay $6,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Polk) Leland Jacob Worley, a structural pest control licensee for Recon Pest Control in Tryon, agreed to pay $2,000 for engaging in or supervising structural pest control work as a manager without a valid license and failing to pay the original or renewal license fee when due and continuing to operate as a licensee.

(Richmond) Gregory Brown, a structural pest control licensee for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $1,600 for the violations in the below related Moates case and for failing to supervise the structural pest control performed by the business.

(Richmond) Kenneth Moates, who works for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $800 for performing a termite treatment that did not meet minimum treatment requirements and emptying excess pesticides into a mulch bed.”

