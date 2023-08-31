Overdose Awareness Day community event at MLK Center postponed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Overdose Awareness Day event set for Thursday at the MLK Center in Wilmington has been postponed.

Coastal Horizons announced the postponement due to impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The family-friendly event would have included live music, food trucks, a memorial vigil and connections to community resources.

“We understand the significance of this event in raising awareness about the overdose epidemic and providing support to those affected. Therefore, we are committed to rescheduling the event for a later date, when weather conditions permit us to gather safely and effectively. We will communicate the new event date and details once they are confirmed,” Coastal Horizons wrote in a press release.

A new date for the event is yet to be announced.

