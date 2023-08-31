Multiple departures from ILM canceled for this morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several scheduled departures from Wilmington International Airport have been canceled for Thursday morning.

As of 2 a.m., all flights scheduled to depart from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. had been canceled. Also, 12:13 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. flights to Atlanta have been canceled as well as the 11:11 a.m. Delta flight to New York-LaGuardia.

As of 2 a.m., only three arrivals have been canceled - 10:23 a.m. from Atlanta, 11:27 a.m. from New York-LaGuardia and 2:30 p.m. from Atlanta.

