Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Multiple departures from ILM canceled for this morning

Wilmington International Airport
Wilmington International Airport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several scheduled departures from Wilmington International Airport have been canceled for Thursday morning.

As of 2 a.m., all flights scheduled to depart from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. had been canceled. Also, 12:13 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. flights to Atlanta have been canceled as well as the 11:11 a.m. Delta flight to New York-LaGuardia.

As of 2 a.m., only three arrivals have been canceled - 10:23 a.m. from Atlanta, 11:27 a.m. from New York-LaGuardia and 2:30 p.m. from Atlanta.

For the latest arrival and departure information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
(MGN)
Tornado warnings issued for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening Aug. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast: stormy Idalia to depart Cape Fear Region
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.
Brian Carlton Dyckma
Man accused of selling fentanyl pills that mimic appearance of prescription medication in Bladenboro area

Latest News

Outage Map during Tropical Storm Idalia
More than 2,000 customers without power in Wilmington, New Hanover County area
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Road closures in Southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
A portion of the roof of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport was destroyed as Tropical...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects