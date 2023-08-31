More than 2,000 customers without power in Wilmington, New Hanover County area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 2,379 customers have lost power as Tropical Storm Idalia moves throughout the area as of approximately 10:30 p.m.

1,993 of those customers are around the Princess Place, Hightsville, Clarendon Park and Smiths Creek Industrial Park areas near the Wilmington International Airport.

255 customers near Bladenboro are also without power near NC-131 Highway.

The cause of the outages has not been determined at this time. It is unknown when the power will be restored.

You can view Duke Energy Progress’s outage map here.

