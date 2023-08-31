Man sentenced for threatening a woman with a gun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jarmont Peters pleaded guilty on Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to multiple charges and was sentenced to 45-67 months in prison.

He was convicted of discharging a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Frank Jones of New Hanover County sentenced Peters, who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Kane Podraza. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews.

“On the evening of March 2, 2023, this defendant was involved in a domestic dispute with a female near the intersection of 6th Street and Meares Street in Wilmington. While standing on the porch of a home on Meares Street, this defendant fired a handgun one time in the direction of the female victim who was standing about half a block away. His actions were captured in their entirety by a Ring doorbell camera that was set up at that residence. The female victim was unharmed in the incident,” an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office states.

David’s announcement stays that Peters later admitted to throwing the weapon into Greenfield Lake after the shooting. He isn’t allowed to own firearms due to his criminal history.

“Our community has been marred by acts of gun violence recently, a great deal of which has been committed by prohibited possessors of firearms. We are going to continue to try to curb violent activity in Wilmington by aggressively prosecuting felons who illegally possess firearms, especially those who discharge those weapons, like this defendant,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department’s Gun Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

