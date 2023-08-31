Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Laney High School and Trask Middle School parents express concern about lack of safe route home following trespassing incident

Laney High School and Trask Middle School parents express concern about lack of safe route home following trespassing incident
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s something parents shouldn’t have to worry about on a day-to-day basis - how their kids get home safely from school.

But for some Laney High School and Trask Middle School parents, their kids no longer have a safe route home.

Jennifer Hajtoviks’ son has walked home from school on the same trail since March, which includes walking through a bank parking lot.

He’s not alone - about 30 students from Trask Middle and Laney High do the same, to avoid walking on busy North College Rd, where there are no sidewalks.

“If you’re supposed to walk the edge of the road, someone’s going to get hit,” Hajtovik said.

Just this year, two students have been hit by cars in the area.

Related; NCDOT, New Hanover County working on improving pedestrian and roadway safety near Trask Middle School and Laney High School

Hajtovik says earlier this week, her son was approached by a sheriff’s deputy in the bank parking lot and was told he was trespassing. She says she saw a fence and trees being placed at the border of the trail her son walks on and the bank’s property.

Hajtovik says she understands the bank is private property, but she’s shocked at the lengths the bank has gone to to prevent kids from walking through, which she says include the fence, the “prickly” trees and motion-sensored sprinklers.

She’s hoping the school district will offer an alternative, safe solution.

“You guys do know kids have actually been hit during the school year on this street. You are forcing them to the side of a very known busy street, known that kids have been hit there before. You’re forcing them there. And I was like ‘Where’s the liability in that’? Hajtovik said.

We reached out to the bank, and they provided the following statement:

“Safety is a priority for SECU – the safety of our members and everyone in our communities. With the start of each school year and especially this year, the parking lot of our Wilmington North College Road Branch experiences an excessive amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic related to the dismissal of the nearby schools, creating safety concerns for all involved, in addition to impacting branch access for members’ conducting Credit Union business. To address these concerns, SECU has been diligently working with local school officials and local law enforcement for a safe resolution for all.”

We reached out to the New Hanover County school district and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
(MGN)
Tornado warnings end for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Thurs. Aug. 31, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Idalia departing with a pleasant Labor Day in its wake
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.

Latest News

Malaijka Smoke says she is lucky to be alive after a tornado swept up her car during Idalia.
‘It’s a miracle’: Expectant mother survives tornado on US 52
Thomas Earl Cratch
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on drug and gun charges
As Idalia moved out today -- the damage left behind from the powerful storm became apparent.
Neighbor remembers moments tornado swept through Myrtle Grove in NHC
Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina