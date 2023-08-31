Idalia causes portion roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of the roof of a Brunswick County veterinary office was destroyed as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the area Wednesday night.

Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport confirmed the damage in a Facebook post. No one was injured and the animals were reported to be safe.

“To confirm the rumors: part of our roof is gone and the ceiling in front has collapsed. Our clinic cats are safe,” a post on the hospital’s Facebook page states. “No people were injured and things can be rebuilt. Please everyone be safe. Needless to say we not be open tomorrow and probably Friday. I hope to have a plan in place by Tuesday.”

A portion of the roof of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport was destroyed as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the area Wednesday night. (Michelle L Martin)

