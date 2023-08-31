Flooding lingers in Whiteville as Idalia departs; city declares State of Emergency

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - While much of the storm cleared up on Thursday for parts of the Cape Fear, Whiteville was left with flooding in several areas.

The Whiteville Police Department is asking people to stay on the bypass to go through town, and that all major north/south routes are flooded as of 10:39 a.m.

The City of Whiteville declared a State of Emergency at 9 a.m. on Thursday which took effect at noon.

Remember to avoiding driving through flooded roadways.

Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville (Captured by Michael Booth)

Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31 (Captured by Michael Booth)

Thompson Town Road near Whiteville in Columbus County after Idalia (N.C. Department of Transportation)

Idalia weather impacts: Flooding on Highway 701 South between Whiteville and Tabor City, NC, at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2023 (Submitted to WECT by Pam Prince)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.