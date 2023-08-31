Flooding lingers in Whiteville as Idalia departs; city declares State of Emergency
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - While much of the storm cleared up on Thursday for parts of the Cape Fear, Whiteville was left with flooding in several areas.
The Whiteville Police Department is asking people to stay on the bypass to go through town, and that all major north/south routes are flooded as of 10:39 a.m.
The City of Whiteville declared a State of Emergency at 9 a.m. on Thursday which took effect at noon.
Remember to avoiding driving through flooded roadways.
