Flooding lingers in Whiteville as Idalia departs; city declares State of Emergency

Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville Aug. 31
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville Aug. 31(Captured by Michael Booth)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - While much of the storm cleared up on Thursday for parts of the Cape Fear, Whiteville was left with flooding in several areas.

The Whiteville Police Department is asking people to stay on the bypass to go through town, and that all major north/south routes are flooded as of 10:39 a.m.

The City of Whiteville declared a State of Emergency at 9 a.m. on Thursday which took effect at noon.

Remember to avoiding driving through flooded roadways.

Road closures in southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
Thompson Town Road near Whiteville in Columbus County after Idalia
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Thompson Town Road near Whiteville in Columbus County after Idalia
Idalia weather impacts: Flooding on Highway 701 South between Whiteville and Tabor City, NC, at...
