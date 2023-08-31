Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup

This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature a battle between teams with big hopes for 2023.
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff between UNC and South Carolina.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At long last, college football season is here, and the Queen City is helping get it kicked off.

This Saturday, Romare Bearden Park will play host to ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring a battle between North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks are two teams entering the season with big aspirations and star quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler, and their matchup will be must-see TV come this weekend.

It’s the second time in as many seasons that North Carolina has hosted the iconic pregame show, as just last year College GameDay rolled onto campus up in Boone for one of Appalachian State’s games.

Truly a college football tradition, GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run through noon on ESPN. This weekend’s edition will kick off the show’s 37th season and 30th year of road shows.

College GameDay has made two other trips to Uptown in recent years.

The Battle of the Carolinas will happen just down the street from the park at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Related: North Carolina QB Maye picked as favorite for his second straight ACC player of year award

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
(MGN)
Tornado warnings issued for parts of Brunswick, Horry and New Hanover Counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening Aug. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast: stormy Idalia to depart Cape Fear Region
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.
Brian Carlton Dyckma
Man accused of selling fentanyl pills that mimic appearance of prescription medication in Bladenboro area

Latest News

Outage Map during Tropical Storm Idalia
Over 6,000 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Road closures in southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
A portion of the roof of a Brunswick County veterinary office was destroyed as Tropical Storm...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse
Wilmington International Airport
Multiple departures from ILM canceled for this morning