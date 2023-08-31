Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies in Brunswick County took to social media to spread the word of road closures and other issues Wednesday night caused by Tropical Storm Idalia.
The Southport Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared images of flooded area across the county and urged residents to avoid these area.
