BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it is looking for a man wanted on drug and gun charges.

Per the BCSO, officials are looking for any information leading to the arrest of Thomas Earl Cratch.

If you have information, the BCSO asks you to call 910-862-6960.

