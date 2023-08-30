Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for runaway teenager

Javon Sincere Harper
Javon Sincere Harper(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29, that it is looking for 14-year-old Javon Sincere Harper.

According to the WPD, Harper is a runaway juvenile who was las seen in the 600 block of Shipyard Blvd., near Carolina Beach Road.

Harper was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a red flannel shirt, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a white puffer jacket.

Police describe Harper as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

