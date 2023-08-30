Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNC shooting victim remembered as accomplished researcher in cutting-edge field

Shooting victim Zijie Yan, an applied physical sciences professor at UNC, was remembered by colleagues and mentors as a prolific researcher and accomplished scientist who worked to create a new type of material called optical matter.
Zijie Yan
Zijie Yan(UNC)
By Jessica Patrick, Jack Hagel, Ryan Bisesi, Sarah Krueger, Matt Talhelm, Chris Lovingood and Pritchard Strong
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Zijie Yan, the professor killed Monday in a in a high-profile shooting in a UNC-Chapel Hill lab building, was remembered by colleagues and mentors Tuesday as a prolific researcher and accomplished scientist in a cutting-edge field.

The father of two, who was identified as the victim in Orange County court documents, was an associate professor in UNC’s department of applied physical sciences, where he focused on nanoscience technology and was studying how it can be used to improve drug delivery to human cells.

Early in his career, he had worked to create a new type of material — termed optical matter — that consists of metallic nanoparticles bound together by light, said Norbert F. Scherer, a chemistry professor at the University of Chicago, where Yan did postdoctoral research.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
Zijie Yan (left) and Tailei Qi (right)
UNC faculty shooting victim was suspect’s academic adviser
Police on the scene of a shooting on Rutledge Drive in Wilmington on Aug 29, 2023
UPDATE: Three people shot in home invasion, not drive-by shooting as first reported by police
An Oak Island police officer fatally shot a dog after responding to a report of a dog bite on...
Town of Oak Island: Officer fatally shoots dog after finding woman with bite wounds
Tailei Qi
UNC fatal shooting suspect was PhD student; remembered as quiet and nice

Latest News

Javon Sincere Harper
Wilmington police looking for runaway teenager
Tropical Storm Warning issued for most of southeastern N.C.
Carolina Beach Police arrested 30-year-old Alexander Michael O’Donnell of Wilmington on several...
‘I felt like I was having a nightmare’: Small business suffers extensive damage after alleged drunk driver crashed into building
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
Novant Health announced as presenting sponsor for Willie Stargell Foundation’s annual Celebrity Invitational