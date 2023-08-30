UNC shooting victim remembered as accomplished researcher in cutting-edge field

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Zijie Yan, the professor killed Monday in a in a high-profile shooting in a UNC-Chapel Hill lab building, was remembered by colleagues and mentors Tuesday as a prolific researcher and accomplished scientist in a cutting-edge field.

The father of two, who was identified as the victim in Orange County court documents, was an associate professor in UNC’s department of applied physical sciences, where he focused on nanoscience technology and was studying how it can be used to improve drug delivery to human cells.

Early in his career, he had worked to create a new type of material — termed optical matter — that consists of metallic nanoparticles bound together by light, said Norbert F. Scherer, a chemistry professor at the University of Chicago, where Yan did postdoctoral research.

You can read the rest of this story here.

