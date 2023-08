WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for most of southeastern North Carolina, as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties are all included in the warning.

As of this time, Bladen County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

