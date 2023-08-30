Surfers take advantage of dangerous rip currents, high tides of Idalia

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As tropical storm Idalia nears, it’s important to stay out of the water because of intense rip currents and high tides, however, one group of people just can’t seem to stay away.

Despite the rainy skies, surfers flocked to the beaches ahead of the brunt of the storm, to catch some waves.

Lifeguards and beach patrol want to remind people though, this is not a time to be in the water.

Many of the surfers out at Wrightsville Beach before the storm were skilled and knew safety protocol if they were to be caught in the eye of the storm.

One surfer says he still prioritizes safety in a storm like Idalia but believes the days ahead of a storm, are the best time to ride a wave, especially before the storm thickens.

“The storms — especially when they’re off the coast — like Franklin, you know, they push the water in the waves kind of keeping it a little bit more safe I guess than if it was right on top of us. So yeah, it’s an ideal time,” said surfer Eric Sutton.

As the storm nears closer, fewer surfers fill the water as one surfer said it was time to call it quits on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30, because it was simply too rough.

“We’re coming back in because the waves aren’t as good. I think we’re gonna call it now,” said one surfer, Cade McWhorter.

