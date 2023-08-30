Southeastern NC counties prepare for Hurricane Idalia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida, emergency crews are preparing for the storm in Southeastern North Carolina.

Emergency management officials across Pender, Brunswick, and New Hanover County are on high alert, as the area prepares for potential flash flooding and a risk for isolated tornadoes.

Crews have been prepping all day for a possible storm surge across the coast, removing ramps to the beaches and loose items like emergency flags and trash cans to avoid an even greater mess on the beaches.

Officials advise that communities near the ocean or rivers be on high alert for flood warnings, especially those who experience regular flooding when it rains.

“We’re encouraging folks to check your ditches and your drains to make sure everything’s clear so we can let that water flow,” Assistant Director of Emergency Management in New Hanover County Anna Mcray said.

Town leaders advise all residents to prepare an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, and emergency rations like non-perishable items and water. The kit should be enough to sustain you and your family for at least 3 days. They also advise everyone to have an emergency plan in case the storm worsens.

“Check and see where you are, as crazy as that sounds. Make sure you know if you’re in Carolina Beach or Kure Beach, wherever when the National Weather Service pushes out weather warnings. We wanna make sure people know where they are and how to take action and be prepared,” Mcray added.

Although Idalia is on track to hit Southeastern North Carolina as a tropical storm, officials say you can never be too prepared for an emergency.

