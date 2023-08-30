Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach residents secure boats and property as Idalia nears

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As Ocean Isle Beach prepares for the impacts of Idalia, the intercoastal waterway will soon look completely different. Right now, residents are experiencing low tide but in a couple of hours, flooding is extremely likely as Idalia makes landfall in southeastern North Carolina.

Crews have already been working to tow boats out of the water to prevent any boats from getting carried away from possible flooding from high tide and torrential rain.

This is one of the few ways people are gearing up for the storm. Emergency boats, captains, and their crews are on standby as the town prepares for the worst.

“There’s always the unknown,” Sea Tow Ocean Isle Captain Hunter Lankford said. “You never know what to expect you always prepare for the worst, and hopefully it ends up being a lot less.”

Most homeowners have already taken their boats out of the water, now it’s a waiting game to see what Idalia will bring.

For live updates on the storm, download WECT’s mobile app.

First Alert Forecast: Idalia on track to bring variety of tropical storm impacts to Cape Fear Region
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina

