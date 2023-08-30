Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Novant Health announced as presenting sponsor for Willie Stargell Foundation’s annual Celebrity Invitational

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation has announced Novant Health as the presenting sponsor of the 21st annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational.

The three-day event will comprise a sponsor and celebrity reception, gala and golf at the Country Club of Landfall on November 3-5.

The gala will include live and silent auctions to provide funding for area residents living with chronic kidney disease and support medical facilities in the greater Wilmington area.

“We are honored that Novant Health has made this commitment to support the advancement of our mission,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation. “This event is our Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser and we couldn’t do it without the support of our sponsors. Given our longstanding partnership with our local hospital to ensure quality care for those living with kidney disease, this is the perfect match.”

The Willie Stargell Foundation has worked since its establishment in 2002 to secure funding to support treatment, financial assistance, research, and educational programs with a mission to help provide a healthier life for people diagnosed with kidney disease. Earlier this year, the Willie-Stargell Foundation donated $120,000 to the NHRMC Foundation for four new dialysis machines and, in 2006, the dialysis unit at the same hospital was named the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit.

Around 50 celebrities attend the Invitational every year, including current and retired major league baseball players, NFL and NBA legends, and actors.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
Around 1 p.m., UNC sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was...
UNC faculty member dead in on-campus shooting
Zijie Yan (left) and Tailei Qi (right)
UNC faculty shooting victim was suspect’s academic adviser
Man found dead in water at Carolina Beach
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia
Southeastern NC counties prepare for Hurricane Idalia
Police on the scene of a shooting on Rutledge Drive in Wilmington on Aug 29, 2023
UPDATE: Three people shot in home invasion, not drive-by shooting as first reported by police
The New Hanover County board of commissioners and planning board held a joint work session on...
New Hanover County commissioners and planning board working to accommodate population growth
Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina