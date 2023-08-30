Novant Health announced as presenting sponsor for Willie Stargell Foundation’s annual Celebrity Invitational

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation has announced Novant Health as the presenting sponsor of the 21st annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational.

The three-day event will comprise a sponsor and celebrity reception, gala and golf at the Country Club of Landfall on November 3-5.

The gala will include live and silent auctions to provide funding for area residents living with chronic kidney disease and support medical facilities in the greater Wilmington area.

“We are honored that Novant Health has made this commitment to support the advancement of our mission,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation. “This event is our Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser and we couldn’t do it without the support of our sponsors. Given our longstanding partnership with our local hospital to ensure quality care for those living with kidney disease, this is the perfect match.”

The Willie Stargell Foundation has worked since its establishment in 2002 to secure funding to support treatment, financial assistance, research, and educational programs with a mission to help provide a healthier life for people diagnosed with kidney disease. Earlier this year, the Willie-Stargell Foundation donated $120,000 to the NHRMC Foundation for four new dialysis machines and, in 2006, the dialysis unit at the same hospital was named the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit.

Around 50 celebrities attend the Invitational every year, including current and retired major league baseball players, NFL and NBA legends, and actors.

