Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Men stole 4K pounds of peaches from Clemson University farm, deputies say

Two men are facing charges after 4,000 pounds of peaches were stolen from a farm owned by Clemson University.
By Amanda Shaw and Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men are facing charges after 4,000 pounds of peaches were stolen from a farm owned by Clemson University.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the theft at Musser Fruit Research Farm on South Friendship Road on Aug. 22. Days after the investigation began, more peaches were stolen. The farm manager says thieves took between 4,000 to 5,000 the first night. Then around 2,000 to 3,000 the second night.

A manager at the farm told deputies he estimated the market value of the peaches to be between $3,000 and $5,000. Employees said their peaches are a “Big Red” breed that is easily identifiable.

Farm workers called around to vendors that regularly buy peaches. One business told them a man came by the week prior with a sample of their peaches, “saying he’d have a truckload of peaches the following week.”

Deputies said the suspects, 38-year-old Donald New and 23-year-old Scottie Ledford, both from Piedmont, were staying at Oconee Point Campground, which borders the orchard. Farmhands said they found locks on their gates cut.

The university farm told investigators they keep meticulous records about each tree in their orchard and the fruit they bear. In addition to the money lost, the theft also cost them a year of research. For 13 years, the research center has studied how soil health impacts peach tree health to improve harvesting around the country.

Investigators say, the suspects sold some of the peaches to one business. Only a portion of the peaches stolen have been located and returned to the farm.

New and Ledford are charged with grand larceny, trespassing, and damage or destruction of a research facility. They have been released from the Oconee County Detention Center on bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Road closures in southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Over 100 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Photos: Idalia enters the Cape Fear Region

Latest News

Charlie is a very active and outgoing dog who will likely need training, but he already knows...
Pet of the Week: Charlie from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NMB swimmer search
Officials: Swimmer’s body found in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
Bay Street, Yacht Basin Drive and W Moore Street have been affected by the flooding.
Tidal flooding affecting several Southport roads
Bay Street, Yacht Basin Drive and W Moore Street have been affected by the flooding.
Tidal flooding affects several Southport roads
Frustrations growing in Whiteville as roads remain closed due to flooding
Frustrations growing in Whiteville as roads remain closed due to flooding