Man accused of selling fentanyl pills that mimic appearance of prescription medication in Bladenboro area

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, Aug. 30, concerning the arrest of a Rock Hill, S.C., man in relation to a drug investigation in the Bladenboro area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began following numerous complaints and an increase in reported fentanyl-related overdoses in the area.

“Over the course of several months, Vice/Narcotics Agents purchased and/or had delivered approximately one kilogram of Fentanyl, in the form of pressed pills,” the release from the sheriff’s office states. These pressed pills mimic the appearance of legitimate Oxycodone, Xanax, or Amphetamine tablets and have many street-names such as, ‘Dirty 30′s, 30′s, Blues, Bars, Sticks, Bricks,’ etc.

“The appearance of these pills could cause a person to believe that they were taking a regular dosage unit of a legitimate prescription medication, when in fact, they are ingesting Fentanyl.”

Investigators arrested 31-year-old Brian Carlton Dyckma on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Bladenboro following a vehicle stop in which 600 grams of suspected fentanyl were discovered.

Dyckma has been charged with:

Two counts of trafficking heroin/opium

Two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Dyckma received a $500,000 bond. Additional federal charges are pending in this case.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the BCSO in this investigation.

“Sheriff McVicker also stated that he wanted to thank our local and federal partners for their assistance with curbing the sale and delivery of illicit narcotics in and around Bladen County,” the release adds.

