Local EMS workers prepare for storm impacts from Idalia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the first impacts of Idalia being felt in Southeastern North Carolina, everyone is preparing for the brunt of the storm - especially first responders.

Brunswick and New Hanover County EMS services say they have been preparing for the storm for about 2 to 3 days now. They receive calls on anything from medical emergencies that result from the stress of the storm to insect bites and power outages.

When the power goes out during a storm, it can be an emergency for people who depend on electricity for life-saving medical equipment. This is especially true in communities such as Brunswick County, which has a high population of residents over the age of 65, deputy director of emergency management David McIntire says.

“If their backup fails, it could be potentially a life-or-death issue,” McIntire said.

McIntire says they receive a lot of calls from people who didn’t realize rain can cause major issues such as being trapped inside their home, but there are some steps people can take to lower the risk.

“First off, know their zone. Know if they’re living in a flood zone. If their house is in a flood zone, plan accordingly. Make sure there are supplies .... plan to evacuate if there’s large amounts of rain.”

In New Hanover County, EMS workers say during the storm, people should always be thinking about their next steps.

“Once the storm clears, ‘What is my next move? Is it going to be out clearing up the yard? Is it going to be what’s the power look like?’', New Hanover County EMS division chief Aaron Kasulias said.

First responders say the best way for people to stay safe in this storm is by making sure you have an emergency plan and checking in on your neighbors.

