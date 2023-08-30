Senior Connect
‘I felt like I was having a nightmare’: Small business suffers extensive damage after alleged drunk driver crashed into building

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is picking up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver struck her small business along Carolina Beach Road.

A little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Katrina Snow, owner of Island Massage and Spa, received a call that an alleged drunk driver struck her business, destroying her reception center and the foundation of the building.

“I was very scared and not sure you know what to do. It definitely put me in a little bit of shock. And I felt like I was having a nightmare. And you know, it just continued through the day. Sunday, I just couldn’t wake up from that nightmare,” said Snow.

The wreck put Snow and her seven other employees out of work.

“I’m a small business owner, family-owned and operated. My two young adult children work here for me as well. So it’s family run and I’m responsible for everyone’s paychecks. So this is definitely a hit on the family as well as my staff, whom I care very much about,” said Snow.

Carolina Beach Police arrested 30-year-old Alexander Michael O’Donnell of Wilmington on several charges including DWI in connection to the crash.

“I just really hope that people understand that they’re not only affecting their lives when they drink and drive but they’re affecting others,” said Snow.

Snow says there is a possibility the business will have to relocate, but will not know until an engineer and inspector review the damage. She says early repair estimates are in the four to six-month range.

