Gov. Roy Cooper, Emergency Management officials provide update on severe weather

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooperspoke at a press conference in Raleigh on Wednesday about impacts from Idalia.

Cooper says the state is preparing for the first named storm of the season that is impacting the state, and response teams in the Emergency Operations Center are monitoring the storm around the clock.

A state of emergency was declared in North Carolina on Monday, which waives rules for the transport of fuel, gives farmers more flexibility to harvest crops and helps line workers restore power.

You can watch the press conference below:

