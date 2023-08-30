Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Burger King is facing a lawsuit that claims its Whoppers in real life are not exactly as advertised.

A United States judge ruled against Burger King’s wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in Florida, saying it should be left up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think,” BBC reported.

The customer who filed the lawsuit alleges that the Whoppers in advertisements are made to look 35% larger than they actually are, according to a report from Reuters.

Burger King argues that it isn’t required to make burgers that look “exactly like the picture” and said in a statement that “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The case will move forward in the Southern District of Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia
Storm-related traffic changes, closures and cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
Zijie Yan (left) and Tailei Qi (right)
UNC faculty shooting victim was suspect’s academic adviser
Police on the scene of a shooting on Rutledge Drive in Wilmington on Aug 29, 2023
UPDATE: Three people shot in home invasion, not drive-by shooting as first reported by police
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 30, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: Idalia on track to bring variety of tropical storm impacts to Cape Fear Region
Tropical Storm Warning issued for southeastern N.C.

Latest News

FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Idalia's Category 3 landfall slams Florida's Big Bend. Rain and winds wreak havoc as it heads...
Idalia unleases fury on Florida
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper, Emergency Management officials provide update on severe weather
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case and orders him to pay fees