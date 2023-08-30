Senior Connect
Bobby Flay named celebrity chef for Beacon Education 2024 culinary events

Chef Bobby Flay
Chef Bobby Flay(MICHAEL CROOK)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beacon Education has announced that Bobby Flay will be the guest for the ninth annual celebrity chef events and the new Cape Fear Wine & Food Experience in March.

The Cape Fear Food & Wine Experience will include several community dinners on Thursday, March 7, and a grand tasting and auction on Saturday, March 9.

“The Celebrity Chef and Cape Fear Wine & Food events will support the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) a single-gender tuition-free public charter middle and high school; and Spark Academy, a co-ed and mixed-income early childhood education center opening in October. Tickets will be available later in the fall. For more information about sponsorships, contact Beacon Education Advancement Director Jen Wilson-Mathis at jwmathis@beaconeducation.org,” a Beacon Education announcement states.

Chef Flay has opened several upscale restaurants, six outposts of his fast-casual concept Bobby’s Burgers, and wrote 17 cookbooks. He starred in several Food Network programs such as Bobby’s Triple Threat, Beat Bobby Flay, BBQ Brawl, Bobby & Sophie on the Coast, and Iron Chef America.

Previous visitors for the program include Rachel Ray, Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine, Tyler Florence, Ashley Christensen, Giada DeLaurentiis and Emeril Lagasse.

“The Celebrity Chef events have been driven by the career of Judy Girard, GLOW Academy founder and president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004,” the announcement continues.

