Authorities urge community to keep out of the water as Idalia approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging communities to stay out of the water ahead of Idalia and as Franklin continues to affect surf conditions along the coast.

According to the National Weather Service, life-threatening rip currents are likely along the coasts of Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties.

“The surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers,” the NWS states on its beach forecast webpage. “Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.”

“With Hurricane Franklin off the coast and Hurricane Idalia approaching, our flags will remain RED until further notice. Please for the safety of yourself and our ocean rescue personnel stay out of the water,” The Town of Surf City Fire Department states on its Facebook page.

“We have strong rip currents from Hurricane Franklin & will soon have the rain, winds, and flooding from Hurricane Idalia,” Oak Island Water Rescue states online. “The surf will increase and might appear enticing to the risk takers. As rescuers, we hope you will stay safe, and stay out of the water.”

If you become caught in a rip current, remember:

Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current

Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current

If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

