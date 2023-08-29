Senior Connect
Wilmington PD: Three injured after shooting at Rutledge Drive

Three people were injured in a shooting at the 400 block of Rutledge Dr. on Tuesday evening.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a shooting at the 400 block of Rutledge Dr. on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

