Wilmington PD: Three injured after shooting at Rutledge Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a shooting at the 400 block of Rutledge Dr. on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

