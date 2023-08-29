Wilmington Police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 61-year-old William Harold Jones Jr.

He was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the 500 block of S. 17th St. He is possibly driving a silver 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

He is five feet and nine inches tall. He weighs around 172 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3600.

