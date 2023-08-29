Senior Connect
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A vacationer died this afternoon on an Eastern Carolina beach as Hurricane Franklin causes dangerous surf conditions..

Surf City police are investigating the death of 59-year-old Jeffrey Hurt as a probable accidental drowning.

It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Shore Drive. When Ocean Rescue arrived, they found bystanders helping the Lexington man in the water and already starting CPR.

Despite the advanced life support given, Hurt did not survive.

