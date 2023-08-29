UNC fatal shooting suspect was PhD student; remembered as quiet and nice

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Tailei Qi, a doctoral student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of a UNC faculty member.

Qi, a second-year doctoral student in applied physical sciences, was apprehended on Williams Circle about two miles north of campus at 2:40 p.m. Police surrounded Qi. He sat on a road in front of a driveway in handcuffs before being escorted to a waiting patrol car.

He was not immediately formally charged.

“To actually have the suspect in custody, it gives us an opportunity to either figure out the why and even the how and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today,” said UNC-CH Chief of Police Brian James.

