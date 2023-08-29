Town of Oak Island: Officer fatally shoots dog after finding woman with bite wounds

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - An Oak Island police officer fatally shot a dog after responding to a report of a dog bite on Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m.

According to the Town of Oak Island, officers responded to the 3200 block of E. Beach Dr. in response to the reported bite.

“Upon arriving, officers found a female victim who had been walking her dog (small breed, unknown), when two Great Danes attacked and bit both her and her dog. The bites caused puncture wounds in the shoulder of the dog, and the lower leg of the owner,” the town’s announcement states.

The town says officers found the dogs at their home in the same block, and they parked in the street in front of the home.

“After exiting and walking around the marked patrol vehicle, the dogs left the porch of their home and ran towards the officer, who drew their issued baton and gave verbal commands to stop. The dogs ignored commands and charged at the officer, resulting in the officer having to draw their firearm and discharge one round, fatally wounding one of the dogs,” the announcement continues.

The town says the officer was not injured, and the victim’s dog was treated by a veterinarian and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say they do not know if the victim pursued medical attention for their injured leg.

“While this is an unfortunate outcome, Chief Morris and administrative staff of the Police Department have fully reviewed the incident, noting the officer acted accordingly, given the situation presented.”

