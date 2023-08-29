Man drowns near Surf City beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City shared details about a recent drowning on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“On August 29, 2023, at 1:05 PM, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress near the 1700 block of S Shore Drive, Surf City, NC,” an announcement from the town states.

The town says that ocean rescue personnel found bystanders attending to a victim in the water when they arrived.

“The bystanders had already started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Rescue personnel immediately started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts. Advanced life support was administered by Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive,” the announcement continues.

The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open; officials say it is a probable accidental drowning.

Officials have notified the family of the victim, who has been identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Hurt from Lexington, NC

