Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man drowns near Surf City beach

The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open; officials say it is a...
The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open; officials say it is a probable accidental drowning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City shared details about a recent drowning on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“On August 29, 2023, at 1:05 PM, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress near the 1700 block of S Shore Drive, Surf City, NC,” an announcement from the town states.

The town says that ocean rescue personnel found bystanders attending to a victim in the water when they arrived.

“The bystanders had already started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Rescue personnel immediately started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts. Advanced life support was administered by Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive,” the announcement continues.

The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open; officials say it is a probable accidental drowning.

Officials have notified the family of the victim, who has been identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Hurt from Lexington, NC

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1 p.m., UNC sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was...
UNC faculty member dead in on-campus shooting
Man found dead in water at Carolina Beach
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer
Zijie Yan (left) and Tailei Qi (right)
UNC faculty shooting victim was suspect’s academic adviser
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Latest News

An Oak Island police officer fatally shot a dog after responding to a report of a dog bite on...
Town of Oak Island: Officer fatally shoots dog after finding woman with bite wounds
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Officials respond after leak of photos from Columbus County murder crime scene
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in Wilmington to address officer shortage
Attorney General announces price gouging law in effect due to incoming storm