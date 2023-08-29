Structure fire extinguished by fire crews at local home

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters were able to put out a fire at home just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Station 55 was dispatched to the scene, with Clarkton Fire Department, Bladenboro Fire Department and Lisbon VFD responding as well.

“While units were responding it became realized that this would be a working fire as various reports were coming in for heavy smoke in the area. As an Engine Company from Clarkton arrived, they confirmed the smoke to be coming from the dwelling pictured,” Elizabethtown Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Heavy fire conditions were found throughout the home’s entire attic. The fire was put under control after several ‘aggressive attacks’ by Clarkton firefighters with Elizabethtown personnel and other mutual units providing assistance.

No injuries were reported at this time.

