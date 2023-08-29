Senior Connect
Storm-related closures, cancellations in southeastern North Carolina

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(NOAA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As communities in southeastern North Carolina continue to keep and eye on Idalia, some have announced closures and event cancellations due to the storm’s expected arrival.

The latest updates from the First Alert Weather Team concerning the potential impacts of Idalia can be found here.

Ahead of the storm’s potential arrival, Duke Energy announced that it has mobilized over 5,000 responders to help with the impacts in Florida.

Southport

On Tuesday. Aug. 29, the City of Southport announced the following closures and cancellations:

  • “City Pier, City Dock, Riverwalk, and all City Parks (including the Dog Park), will be closing at 4:00pm on Wednesday, August 30th.
  • The August 30th Historic Preservation Commission meeting is cancelled and will be rescheduled.
  • The Fort Johnston-Southport Visitors’ Center & Museum will be closed on Thursday, August 31st.
  • All City Parks & Recreation buildings and activities (including Open Gym) are cancelled for Thursday, August 31st.
  • The August 31st Board of Aldermen Special Meeting and Homelessness Forum is cancelled and will be rescheduled.
  • The August 31st Concert in the Park has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

The city asks residents to check its website for emergency weather updates.

N.C. Ferry Division

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division expects its ferry schedule will be affected by the storm.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is expecting significant schedule impacts system-wide beginning Wednesday due to the anticipated arrival of severe weather conditions from Hurricane Idalia,” an announcement from the division states. “The storm is forecast to bring tropical storm winds and heavy rain to the North Carolina coast beginning Wednesday evening.

“... All other routes will suspend operations if and when conditions worsen. Passengers can receive real-time text or email alerts from their preferred routes by signing up for the Ferry Information Notification System (FINS) at www.ncdot.gov/fins. System-wide route status updates will also be posted on the Ferry Division’s Twitter and Facebook pages.”

This list will be updated as more cancellations and/or closures are announced.

