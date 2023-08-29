Senior Connect
Section of South Front Street to close as crews restore brick street

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that crews are set to start work to restore a section of South Front Street to be a brick street on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The section is between Queen and Castle streets.

“Crews will remove existing asphalt over what is currently a partial base layer of bricks, fixing the existing bricks, and adding new bricks for a fully rehabilitated brick street, as identified in the city’s brick street policy. The work is expected to take 8-10 weeks to complete. Traffic control measures will be in place and the official detour route will be Surry Street,” the city’s announcement states.

