Replacement benefits to be offered to victims of FNS EBT theft and fraud

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that people who lost Food and Nutrition Services benefits through fraud are eligible to have stolen benefits replaced.

“NCDHHS is aware thefts of FNS benefits through EBT card skimming and fraud rose from December 2022 through June 2023. While the number of thefts has declined in recent months, they have not been eliminated. Since December 2022, the department has tracked more than 3,500 thefts that were reported to the EBT call center totaling about $2,095,646. The median amount stolen was $391 and the thefts span 91 out of 100 North Carolina counties,” an NCDHHS announcement states.

The DHHS also says it has become aware of a potential scam targeting FNS benefits, with at least 680 EBT cards compromised statewide. Over 9,000 cards have been identified as potentially compromised, and all of those have been canceled and are being replaced.

“FNS beneficiaries whose benefits were reported stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023, can request to have their benefits replaced by submitting an affidavit to their County Department of Social Services by Sept. 27, 2023. The affidavits can be completed over the phone or can be submitted by mail, fax, in-person or email. A directory for county DSS offices can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/localDSS,” the announcement continues.

Beneficiaries who discover stolen benefits between Aug. 26 and Sept. 30, 2024, can request to have benefits replaced by submitting an affidavit to their county’s DSS office within 30 days of discovery.

“Either a new EBT card will be issued when a claim is submitted and the new card will include replacement benefits; or replacement benefits will be added to a FNS beneficiary’s existing card the next day when a replacement card is not necessary. New cards are typically received by the beneficiary within three to seven business days.”

The NCDHHS also recommends the following actions to keep an EBT account secure:

“Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. You can check your balance and/or replace a lost or stolen EBT card by visiting www.ebtedge.com , using the EBT Edge mobile app or contacting the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.

Check for the following signs that may indicate that a skimmer is being used on a card-reading machine: Blockage of the LED indicator lights, blocking of the illuminated backlit keypad numbers partially covered stylus/pen trays. The loose faceplate appears ill-fitting or can be easily dislodged from the body of the machine. Miscolored faceplate, texturally mismatched or otherwise appearing different than the body of the card reading machine.

If you receive calls, texts, or emails from someone asking for EBT card information or your PIN, please do not respond. Neither county DSS offices nor NCDHHS will ever ask for your EBT card information or your PIN

Call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 to request a new EBT Card at no cost. Note: The new card will not contain funds that were stolen from the previous card.

Select a difficult PIN (not continuous sequences such as 1234, or repetitive sequences such as 4444). While this may not prevent card skimming, it is a recommended safety practice.

If you suspect card skimming, freeze your EBT card (instructions are in EBT Edge, or call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 for instructions) so fraudulent purchases cannot be made using your card.

Change the PIN to your EBT card regularly, using a new number each time.

Block out-of-state and online purchases from your EBT Edge account or the mobile app.

Contact law enforcement to report the stolen benefits.”

