New Hanover County commissioners and planning board working to accommodate population growth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s no secret that New Hanover County is growing.

In 2020, a study by United Van Lines named Wilmington the number-one spot in the country for inbound moves.

“We’re proud of that, there’s a reason that people are coming here. That’s because this is a great place to live, work and play,” County Commissioner Dane Scalise said.

With that enormous growth comes an equally large challenge of accommodating the influx of residents.

“Whenever you have people coming in, at a very high clip though, you have to be careful about how you grow, so we’ve got to be smart about the development and the growth that we’re engaging in,” Scalise said.

That’s why the county commissioners and the planning board are working on updates to the transportation plan and an updated comprehensive plan. The two groups met for a work session on Aug. 29.

Commissioner Scalise says they hear many concerns from people about traffic, but he says it’s something they are actively working to improve.

“We have a lot of solutions that are underway. DOT is working on any number of infrastructure projects that are going to help make traffic a lot better in the years to come.”

The last time that comprehensive plan was updated was in 2016. This was before Hurricane Florence and the COVID-19 pandemic. The new comprehensive plan will have factored in those challenges and will focus on improving roads and more affordable housing options.

“The commissioners care about what the public thinks about the growth and development that’s going on in New Hanover County. That’s why we have public meetings like this one,” Scalise said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.