nCino reports loss of $15.9 million in fiscal second quarter

nCino
nCino(WECT)
By Automated Insights
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $121 million for the fiscal third quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $475 million to $478.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

