Man pleads guilty in 2020 triple fatal boat collision case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The man previously indicted in a 2020 triple fatal boat collision case has pleaded guilty, according to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the announcement, Matthew Ferster has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony death by impaired boating.

The 2020 collision between the boat Ferster was operating and another boat on the Waccamaw River resulted in the death of three people.

Ferster is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 8.

