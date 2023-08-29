Lanes of U.S. 17 in Supply closed for pipe repair
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, that two lanes of U.S. 17 in Supply are closed to accommodate for pipe repair in the area.
According to the announcement, one lane in each direction is scheduled to be closed until 4 p.m.
“Use caution and slow down in the area,” the NCDOT states.
