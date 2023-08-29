‘I just hope that our campus can recover’: Faculty member dead after shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is in custody after a faculty member was shot and killed at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“This loss is devastating and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community. We will work to rebuild that sense of trust and safety within our community,” said Kevin M. Guskiewicz, the chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Campus police say the shooting happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, in Caudill Laboratories -- a science building on campus.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victim, or the suspect.

At last report, authorities still have not found the gun used in the shooting.

Students had to shelter in place for several hours until authorities lifted the order and gave the all-clear.

Administrators are not reporting any other injuries after the shooting, but two seniors at UNC say the news about losing a faculty member, and the distress the active shooter caused them, will stick with them forever.

For senior J Banzet, fight or flight kicked in when the shelter-in-place order went out.

“I pretty much knew where to go and grabbed as many people as I could, and really just kind of brought us all down to the basement of that building. And we got in the room with no windows and locked the door and just kind of isolated ourselves,” said Banzet.

But Banzet says fear also took over, knowing a member of the campus community had died just a few buildings away.

“My buddy and I, we got a pretty graphic depiction of the faculty member that actually ended up being killed and that kind of set it in, this is legitimately happening and if we step outside, there’s a chance that something very bad would happen,” said Banzet.

Senior Steven Schlink says not having information fueled his fear, as he was forced to rely on word of mouth and social media before getting official details from the school.

“That lack of communication on the part of the university really helped to drive the fear and the anxiety amongst students, and I’m sure staff and faculty,” said Schlink.

Steven said once they received the all-clear, students started calling loved ones to check in.

He notes though, the campus is going to take a while to heal.

“I know we’ll get through it. But it’s still it’s a difficult thing to go through because you never think it can happen to you,” said Schlink.

Banzet agreed saying, “I just hope that our campus can recover in a short amount of time because we need some help.”

