Hampstead License Plate Agency to close permanently

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Hampstead License Plate Agency will close permanently on Aug. 30 due to the retirement of the contractor, Judy Brashdaw.

NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The LPA at 14687 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Hampstead has been operated by Bradshaw since 1994.

The DMV announced in June an application period for a new contractor and plans are underway to open a new location under a new contractor.

Three nearby license plate agencies currently offer service Monday through Friday:

Wilmington, 13 S. Kerr Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-397-0277.

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-763-6752.

Wallace, 112 Medical Village Dr., Unit C, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-285-1700.

“LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina,” NCDOT said in a press release.

Many vehicle services, including property tax payments and registration renewals, can be completed here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.