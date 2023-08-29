Gov. Cooper announces $1 million investment to address school bus driver shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that $1 million in federal funding is being allocated to the N.C. Department of Transportation to help address the school bus driver shortage.

“The shortage of school bus drivers is a serious concern for school districts, causes problems for families, and impacts student well-being and learning. Governor Cooper made the announcement at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus lot where he toured the facility, spoke with bus drivers and education leaders and called on the legislature to pass a budget that invests in public schools,” an announcement from Cooper’s office states.

The investment will include hiring up to seven temporary trainers, one for each NCDOT region, to make the training process faster. Retention bonuses of up to $3,000 will go to current school bus driver training employees to recognize their dedication, according to Cooper’s office.

“North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster,” said Cooper. “If Legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge. Until then these funds are important to help get our children to and from school reliably and safely.”

The state will also buy two dedicated training buses to let the DMV conduct more efficient training without needing to borrow buses from school districts.

“Funding for this initiative is from federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) funds that have reverted to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund,” the announcement continues.

