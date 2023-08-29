Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Senior Connect
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

