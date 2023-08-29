Four arrested after drug raid in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that its officers recently raided a residence near Kelly following an investigation.

“Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has received information regarding multiple individuals selling and delivering illegal controlled substances in the 1600 block of NC Hwy 11, Kelly NC. During the investigation, undercover purchases of illegal controlled substances were made by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit,” a BCSO announcement states.

Sheriff’s office teams searched the residence at 1622 NC Hwy 11 on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the BCSO. Officials say that multiple people were present at the time of the search, and that cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, weapons and U.S. currency were seized. Four people were arrested at the investigation’s conclusion.

Eddie Hayes from Kelly was held under a $425,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances

Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2

Possession of schedule III controlled substances

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances

Manufacture schedule II controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Megan Michell McGirt from Kelly was held under a $60,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule III controlled substances,

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of a stolen firearm

Belinda Marie Waddell from Bolton was held under a $60,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule III controlled substances,

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of a stolen firearm.

Wanda Leverne Delaine from Bolton was held under a $11,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule III controlled substances,

Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of a stolen firearm

