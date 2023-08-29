Senior Connect
Four arrested after drug raid in Bladen County

From left to right, top row: Megan McGirt and Belinda Waddell. Bottom row: Wanda Delaine and Eddie Hayes(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that its officers recently raided a residence near Kelly following an investigation.

“Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has received information regarding multiple individuals selling and delivering illegal controlled substances in the 1600 block of NC Hwy 11, Kelly NC. During the investigation, undercover purchases of illegal controlled substances were made by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit,” a BCSO announcement states.

Sheriff’s office teams searched the residence at 1622 NC Hwy 11 on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the BCSO. Officials say that multiple people were present at the time of the search, and that cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, weapons and U.S. currency were seized. Four people were arrested at the investigation’s conclusion.

Eddie Hayes from Kelly was held under a $425,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2
  • Possession of schedule III controlled substances
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances
  • Manufacture schedule II controlled substances
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Megan Michell McGirt from Kelly was held under a $60,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Belinda Marie Waddell from Bolton was held under a $60,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of a stolen firearm.

Wanda Leverne Delaine from Bolton was held under a $11,000 secured bond at the county jail and was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

